2,594 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Acquired by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.61.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $182.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

