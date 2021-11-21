2,500 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Purchased by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,668 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Twilio by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,055 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in Twilio by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,536 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Twilio by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after acquiring an additional 985,437 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWLO. Mizuho reduced their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price target (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.83.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $373,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 3,535 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,025,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,449 shares of company stock worth $31,411,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $285.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.11. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.60 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.