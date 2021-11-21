$234.33 Million in Sales Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to announce $234.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $251.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $217.15 million. Spire posted sales of $251.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spire.

Get Spire alerts:

SR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 104,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 3,467.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,154,000 after purchasing an additional 513,130 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 36.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 41,849 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.64. The stock had a trading volume of 447,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,777. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31. Spire has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.