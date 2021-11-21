21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.76

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 10026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

VNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $231.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Equities analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 329.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 109,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

