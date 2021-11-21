21,260 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 2,530,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SQQQ opened at $5.89 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

