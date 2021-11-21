$2.74 EPS Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.68 and the highest is $2.86. Molina Healthcare reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 637.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $13.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $13.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $17.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.40 to $17.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.02.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Capital World Investors raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,662,000 after purchasing an additional 519,297 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 143.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 377,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,620,000 after buying an additional 222,519 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $54,732,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $47,376,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 134.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,417,000 after buying an additional 178,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $298.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $196.08 and a 1 year high of $316.04. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.27.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

