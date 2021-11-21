$2.43 Million in Sales Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will announce $2.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $3.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year sales of $9.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $34.42 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms recently commented on AEVA. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

Shares of NYSE AEVA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,923,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,289. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 84.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

