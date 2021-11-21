$2.43 Million in Sales Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will announce $2.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $3.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year sales of $9.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $34.42 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms recently commented on AEVA. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

Shares of NYSE AEVA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,923,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,289. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 84.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.