1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Short Interest Update

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the October 14th total of 205,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

SRCE stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.20.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. 1st Source had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $87.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 1st Source will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in 1st Source by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in 1st Source by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in 1st Source by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in 1st Source by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.