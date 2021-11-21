1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the October 14th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,758. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $25.93.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 25.90%. As a group, analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,576,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 22,401 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 176,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 39,296 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 167,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 39,747 shares during the last quarter. 35.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

