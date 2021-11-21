1,900 Shares in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 59.1% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Insperity by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,058,000 after acquiring an additional 206,094 shares in the last quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Insperity by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after acquiring an additional 155,953 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Insperity by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 190,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,213,000 after acquiring an additional 68,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in Insperity by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 328,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,700,000 after acquiring an additional 67,549 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

NSP stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.97. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $386,868.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,795,629. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

