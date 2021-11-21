184,757 Shares in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 184,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.09% of Infinera as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFN. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Infinera by 124.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 19,864 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Infinera by 945.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,145,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,214 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Infinera by 49.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 311,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 103,542 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 66.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 232,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.02. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $355.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFN. MKM Partners cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.