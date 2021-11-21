1847 (NASDAQ:EFSH) Shares Up 18.5%

1847 Holdings LLC (NASDAQ:EFSH)’s stock price shot up 18.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 4,278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 4,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83.

About 1847 (NASDAQ:EFSH)

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Land Management Services and Retail and Appliances. The Land Management Services segment consists of an established business specializing in providing land application services and selling equipment and parts.

