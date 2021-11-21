$173.08 Million in Sales Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to announce $173.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.50 million. Calix reported sales of $170.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $672.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $661.40 million to $676.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $741.61 million, with estimates ranging from $736.42 million to $750.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Shares of Calix stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $71.66. 382,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,963. Calix has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $1,261,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $58,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,929 shares of company stock valued at $14,715,265. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth $41,095,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,089,000 after purchasing an additional 771,657 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,695,000 after purchasing an additional 491,455 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter worth $16,034,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,707,000 after purchasing an additional 322,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calix (CALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.