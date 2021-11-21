$15.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will report sales of $15.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.68 billion and the highest is $18.94 billion. Energy Transfer reported sales of $10.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year sales of $64.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.88 billion to $68.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $70.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.61 billion to $77.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 24,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $228,585.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 44,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Energy Transfer by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 80,506 shares in the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,869,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 103,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ET traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.70. 20,597,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,487,379. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.