14,715 Shares in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 200,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 14,241 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 268.3% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 86,417 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period.

Shares of MUI opened at $15.55 on Friday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

