14,662 Shares in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 1,005.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 73,530 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 48.7% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In related news, COO David Perri sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $840,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Butterfly Network Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.