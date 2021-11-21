13,620 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. FMR LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after buying an additional 170,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $1,435,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,017,949 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.33. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.11 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. The company had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

