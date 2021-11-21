129,506 Shares in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 129,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sema4 in the second quarter valued at about $28,559,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sema4 alerts:

In other Sema4 news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 40,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $307,993.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $43,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,438 shares of company stock valued at $815,461.

Shares of SMFR opened at $7.28 on Friday. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Sema4 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.