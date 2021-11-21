$124.31 Million in Sales Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report sales of $124.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust reported sales of $126.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $485.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $485.53 million to $485.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $510.26 million, with estimates ranging from $508.30 million to $512.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

BDN traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,095. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 475.03%.

In other news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,792 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 624.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,921,000 after buying an additional 2,500,108 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 47,707.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,103,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,230,000 after buying an additional 2,099,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,471,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,592,000 after acquiring an additional 960,202 shares in the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.