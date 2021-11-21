$120.25 Million in Sales Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce $120.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.00 million and the highest is $120.60 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $101.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $463.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.40 million to $463.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $507.41 million, with estimates ranging from $503.30 million to $511.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 481.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 193.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 9.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPNS opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $38.32.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

