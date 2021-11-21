11,083 Shares in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth $1,787,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 34.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $374,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

NYSE PLOW opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $127.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

