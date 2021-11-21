10,269 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Acquired by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 2.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $75.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.34 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average of $70.40.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

