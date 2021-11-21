$1.87 EPS Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $2.06. Citigroup reported earnings of $2.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $10.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $10.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $8.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $66.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average of $71.42. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $51.19 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $134.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,421,000 after purchasing an additional 735,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after purchasing an additional 810,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,902,000 after purchasing an additional 662,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

