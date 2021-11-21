-$1.03 EPS Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to report earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.99). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($3.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

G1 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.32. 464,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,767. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $566.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 688.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 105,274 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 860,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 47,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.