-$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.96). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FATE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

FATE traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $55.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,421. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.68. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $1,806,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,460 shares of company stock worth $5,964,934. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 12,957,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,323,000 after purchasing an additional 327,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95,144 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,458,000 after purchasing an additional 928,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,695,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,844,000 after purchasing an additional 99,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $200,277,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

