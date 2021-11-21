$0.53 EPS Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $211,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.72. 241,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,275. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $76.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

