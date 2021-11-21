-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($2.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($2.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PolyPid in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

PYPD stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 66,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,227. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $118.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.53. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PolyPid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PolyPid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in PolyPid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PolyPid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

