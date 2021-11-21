$0.43 EPS Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. First Bank reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of FRBA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.39. 20,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,052. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $288.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.95. First Bank has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $15.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Bank by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Bank by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Bank by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

