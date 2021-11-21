$0.40 EPS Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Healthpeak Properties posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,630,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,959,000 after acquiring an additional 751,367 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

PEAK opened at $34.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

