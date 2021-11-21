-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.20). Euronav also posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EURN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of EURN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.71. 1,619,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,793. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.27. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Euronav’s payout ratio is -4.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Euronav by 86.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Euronav by 67.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Euronav in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Euronav in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Euronav in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

