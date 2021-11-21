$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.05. Groupon reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Groupon’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 103.2% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,783,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $63,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Groupon by 410.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,187,000 after acquiring an additional 823,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Groupon by 415.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,925 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 580,262 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Groupon by 94.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 747,324 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $32,255,000 after acquiring an additional 363,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Groupon by 65.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 361,337 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.09. 847,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,376. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

