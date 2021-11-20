ZUSD 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $92,334.00 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.48 million and $92,334.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00069737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00072169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00091423 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,212.10 or 0.07272816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,791.05 or 0.99784730 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

