ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading 25.6% Lower Over Last Week

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 47.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $801,087.92 and $31.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

