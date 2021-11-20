ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer Sells 15,000 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,150,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Cameron Hyzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 300,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $20,067,000.00.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,285.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.01. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after buying an additional 103,315 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $469,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $459,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $110,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

