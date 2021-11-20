Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,612 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Zogenix worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zogenix by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Zogenix by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 139,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 40,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zogenix by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,136,000 after acquiring an additional 578,391 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Zogenix by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 140,730 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25. Zogenix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The business had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.46.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

