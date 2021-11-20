Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $226.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $228.33. The company has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,078,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,072 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,897 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 85.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,966,000 after purchasing an additional 539,555 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 404,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,680,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.