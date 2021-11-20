Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Upgraded to Outperform by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $85.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $64.00.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZION. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.89.
ZION opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $67.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.72.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.
In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,852,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth approximately $58,780,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,447,000 after acquiring an additional 604,890 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,548,000 after acquiring an additional 507,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,097,000 after acquiring an additional 405,374 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
