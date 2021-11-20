Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Upgraded to Outperform by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $85.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $64.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZION. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.89.

ZION opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $67.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,852,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth approximately $58,780,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,447,000 after acquiring an additional 604,890 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,548,000 after acquiring an additional 507,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,097,000 after acquiring an additional 405,374 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

