Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.320-$7.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.82 billion-$7.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 billion.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.81. 1,914,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,674. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $127.13 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.75 and a 200 day moving average of $153.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.77.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.