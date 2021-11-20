Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 80.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,246,000 after purchasing an additional 170,963 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $128.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

