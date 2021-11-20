ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Up 7.2% After Dividend Announcement

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shares shot up 7.2% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $58.37 and last traded at $58.37. 240,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,849,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.47.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 18.4%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.84.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,846,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth about $5,320,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

