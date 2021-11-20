Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $68.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist downgraded Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.74.

ZG stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -64.82 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.93. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,271,000 after acquiring an additional 45,928 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,458,000 after acquiring an additional 140,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,917,000 after acquiring an additional 144,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,073,000 after acquiring an additional 95,638 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,500,000 after acquiring an additional 71,281 shares during the period. 20.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

