Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Jeremy Wacksman Sells 987 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 987 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $60,197.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Z stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,423,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,783. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.88 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.55.

Separately, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,794 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,409,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,490 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,597,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,783,000 after purchasing an additional 620,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 892,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,664,000 after purchasing an additional 617,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

