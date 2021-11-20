Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CIO Stanley B. Humphries Sells 1,521 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,521 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $92,720.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.07. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.88 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

