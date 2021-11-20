Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Chairman Lloyd D. Frink Sells 11,821 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 11,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $728,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.07. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.88 and a 1 year high of $208.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

