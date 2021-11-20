Zealium (NZL) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $29,681.40 and approximately $10.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011770 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.04 or 0.01072148 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

