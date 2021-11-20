Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Get Vertiv alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VRT. Cowen boosted their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

VRT opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth about $1,351,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $1,026,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vertiv by 3,353.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,503,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,638 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vertiv by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 49,806 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertiv (VRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.