Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Standex International (NYSE:SXI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Standex International alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $113.83 on Tuesday. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.50.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Standex International’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Standex International will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 555 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $65,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,574. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Standex International in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Standex International by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Standex International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 250,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Standex International by 6,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex International (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.