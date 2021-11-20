Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) to “Hold”

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

RNLSY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Renault from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Renault currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Renault has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

