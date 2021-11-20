Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lion Electric is a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles. Lion Electric, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., is based in MONTREAL. “

LEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lion Electric currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.65.

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $35.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $184,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

