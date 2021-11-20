Zacks Investment Research Lowers Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Townsquare Media, Inc. is a local media and entertainment company. It owns and operates radio, digital and live event properties in small to mid-sized markets across the country. Townsquare Media specializes in creating and distributing original entertainment, music and lifestyle content. Its assets include radio stations, local companion websites, and a streaming radio App called radioPup for iOS and Android, and live events. The Company owns FM and AM radio stations in markets in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Texas.

TSQ opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $224.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 59.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Townsquare Media will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 118,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 112,139 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 100,856 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 75,910 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

